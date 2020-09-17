WINDSOR, ONT. -- In an effort to reduce the number of feral cats in Tecumseh, the town is resuming its cat spay and neuter voucher program.

The Town of Tecumseh is partnering with local veterinary clinics to resume the program starting Friday. It is only available to Tecumseh residents.

A limited number of vouchers (valued at $50 each) are available. Vouchers will be reserved for owned cats of low-income families and a declaration of income will be required.

A maximum of three vouchers will be issued where the cats are owned. For feral cat caregivers, a maximum of five vouchers will be issued without income restrictions.

The town will accept applications for the 2020 Spay and Neuter Voucher Program through its website. Vouchers will be issued by appointment only and will be given on a first come, first serve basis expiring on Dec. 1, 2020.

The town says walk-ins will not be accepted, an appointment can be made by calling 519-735-2184.