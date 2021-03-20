WINDSOR, ONT. -- Early Saturday morning, officers located a 35-year-old male believed to be of no fixed address, acting suspiciously in the area of Talbot Street, West in Blenheim.

Further investigation revealed the male was the subject of an incident earlier in the day at the Ambassador Bridge where he evaded customs and fled the scene.

The male was arrested, and transported directly to Canada Customs.

The suspect is currently in custody as the investigation continues.