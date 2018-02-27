

Windsor’s spay/neuter program for cats is returning in an effort to reduce the number of homeless cats and the number of cats euthanized in the city.

The $20,000 program will begin March 7th and the vouchers are valued at $75 each.

Vouchers for owned cats are reserved for low-income families, therefore a declaration of income will be required in order to qualify. A maximum of 2 vouchers per household will be issued where the cats are owned.

For feral cat caregivers, a maximum of 2 vouchers per household will be issued with no income restrictions. In both cases, applicants must be over the age of 18.

Vouchers are non-transferrable and expire on June 7, 2018.