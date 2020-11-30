WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Lakeshore has made the “difficult decision” to suspend all recreation programs and to close the Atlas Tube Centre.

The town announced the centre would close the centre for the time being on Monday as the region moved into the ‘Red-Control’ category of COVID-19 restrictions.

While a news release from the town says it recognizes those using the facility were following protocols, the move into the red zone added further restrictions to the centre and reduced the number of people permitted to a maximum of 10.

“The Town of Lakeshore wants to thank everyone for their understanding and patience as we work together to flatten the curve,” the release said. “Together we will get through this.”

Individuals in fitness classes and other recreational programs will be contacted and issued refunds, the town said. Those who have questions can contact the recreation at 5190727-0470 or email.

Lakeshore communications let the public know when the town can reopen the Atlas Tube Centre.