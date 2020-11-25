WINDSOR, ONT. -- Lakeshore council has passed the 2021 budget with a proposed tax increase.

The town says the budget provides for a proposed 1.17 per cent blended tax rate increase (2.71 per cent

municipal) with an emphasis on increasing service levels to our communities.

For the average residential property valued at $300,000, this translates to an increase of approximately $37.00 for 2021.

“This budget continues to address our infrastructure and stormwater needs and reflects

improvements throughout Lakeshore that we have heard requested by our residents and

businesses” said mayor Tom Bain in a news release.

Major Capital Budget highlights include:

• Denis St. Pierre Wastewater Plant Expansion Design Construction $7.5M

• System Repairs and Maintenance to Wastewater Treatment Facilities $1.9M

• Reconstruction of Melody Drive in Lighthouse Cove $1.4M

• Stormwater Master Plan Phase 1 improvements $1.65M

• West Puce Road Watermain improvements $1.4M

• Railway Ave Watermain improvements $1.15M

• Approx. $1.2M for road resurfacing and surface treatments

• River Ridge Park Redevelopment $700,000

• Strong Rd Watermain Improvements $610,000

• Water meter replacement program $500,000

Other Capital improvements include:

• High Water Flood Mitigation Measures

• Major and Lilydale Ave Reconstruction Engineering Design

• West Beach grading / Belle River Dredging

• Lighting retrofit project at the Atlas Tube Centre

Town officials say the budget responds to infrastructure demands while preserving Lakeshore as one of the lowest property tax rate communities in Windsor-Essex.

A bylaw to give full and final approval of the 2021 Budget will be considered by Council at their regular meeting to be held on Tuesday Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.

Full details of the 2021 Budget will be available Dec. 4 on Lakeshore’s website.