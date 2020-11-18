WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Essex is looking to bring a younger voice to the table with a new youth council member.

Essex council is seeking a new youth member to serve in 2021-2022. Youth council members attend and participate in regular meetings of town council to bring a youth perspective to council matters and discussions.

Currently, council meets electronically on the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

The application must be a resident of Essex, under the age of 18, and registered as a full-time student to be eligible for the position.

Essex’s current youth council member, Ehva Hoffman has served in the position since 2016.

“As a Youth Council Member I have had the opportunity to bring a youth perspective to important issues within the municipality and gain knowledge regarding legislative procedure as well as how a local government functions in order to make sure the Town is operating smoothly,” Hoffman said. “My position has allowed me to see debates between Councillors as well as the ‘behind the scenes’ of municipal government. Being a Youth Council Member gives your generation a voice and by serving in the position you get to be that voice and make sure that the youth of Essex are heard.”

Students interested in being appointed as a youth member of Essex town council can submit an application online, which includes a brief outline of their qualifications and interest.

The deadline for submissions is Friday Dec. 11. The application can be filled online.