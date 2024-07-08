Up to 50mm of rain possible for Windsor-Essex. Here’s when:

Environment Canada says there is potential for heavy rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday and Thursday.

There could be torrential downpours giving rainfall rates of 20 to 40 millimetres per hour at times. Localized rainfall totals possibly well in excess of 50 mm.

It’s expected to begin late Tuesday night or Wednesday, and continue into Thursday.

Environment Canada says confidence in the track of the weather system and associated rainfall amounts is low at this point.

Although confidence in the exact track of the weather system is low, these types of systems in the past have given very high rainfall rates in torrential downpours. Rainfall warnings may be issued as confidence in the track of the system increases.