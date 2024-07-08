Up to 50mm of rain possible for Windsor-Essex. Here’s when:
Environment Canada says there is potential for heavy rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday and Thursday.
There could be torrential downpours giving rainfall rates of 20 to 40 millimetres per hour at times. Localized rainfall totals possibly well in excess of 50 mm.
It’s expected to begin late Tuesday night or Wednesday, and continue into Thursday.
Environment Canada says confidence in the track of the weather system and associated rainfall amounts is low at this point.
Although confidence in the exact track of the weather system is low, these types of systems in the past have given very high rainfall rates in torrential downpours. Rainfall warnings may be issued as confidence in the track of the system increases.
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
Bodies of 3 mountaineers recovered near Squamish, B.C.
The bodies of three mountaineers who died on a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., earlier this year have been recovered, authorities said Monday.
'Nobody said anything': Former student recalls sexual advances by Frank Stronach
A former student and scholarship recipient at the company once helmed by Frank Stronach is speaking out about an “unwelcome but not illegal” sexual interaction involving the billionaire in the 1980s, when he was in his 50s and she was 19 years old.
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Ticketmaster reports 'data security incident,' customers' personal information may have been stolen
Ticketmaster says it was the victim of a 'data security incident' and the information customers provide to the company may have been compromised.
Parkinson's specialist met with Biden's physician at the White House earlier this year, records show
A top Parkinson’s disease specialist held a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden’s physician at the White House earlier this year, according to records.
Justin Bieber performs at pre-mega wedding celebration in India
Concerts, catwalks and cruises are how a rich couple in India are celebrating their wedding-to-be.
Alice Munro's daughter sees outpouring of messages after essay on mother's silence to her sexual abuse
Social media saw a flood of messages for Andrea Robin Skinner, daughter of late Canadian author Alice Munro, after an eye-opening personal essay about her sexual abuse by her stepfather published this weekend.
Actor known for roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development' pleads guilty over role in Capitol Attack
Jay Johnston, known for his roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development,' pleaded guilty Monday over his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack.
Kitchener
-
Trespass notice issued to pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph
A trespass notice was issued Monday to protestors at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph.
-
Guelph, Ont. wrestling fan’s WWE dream comes true after accessible seating mix-up
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. says Saturday was a day he will never forget, after attending WWE’s Money in the Bank event.
-
Have neckties fallen out of favour?
Neckties used to be everyday attire for most professional men. These days they’re more of a fashion choice – and not the rule.
London
-
Industrial fire breaks out at local cannabis growing facility
An industrial fire east of the city saw Evelyn at Heritage Road shut down to combat the blaze. The fire at JC Green Cannabis on Evelyn Drive, and broke out earlier this evening.
-
Heavy rainfall expected in London, as hurricane Beryl blows through
A heavy rainfall warning is in effect for all of southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and Thursday – that’s due to remnants of hurricane Beryl, which could bring between 20 and 40 mm of rainfall per hour at times.
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
Barrie
-
WEATHER STATEMENT
WEATHER STATEMENT Torrential downpours from Hurricane Beryl's remnants to hit the region
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
-
Opioid alert issued after multiple drug poisonings, including one death
Public Health issued an Opioid Alert after one fatal and three non-fatal drug poisonings over the past five days, marking the seventh such alert since June 1.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., city councillor faces Election Act charges
A Sudbury committee has decided that Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc should face legal action over “apparent contraventions of the campaign finance rules” that took place during Leduc’s re-election campaign in 2022.
-
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with entering victim’s home, sexually assaulting them
A 23-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was sexually assaulted by a casual acquaintance.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Blind River man facing assault charges after allegedly punching another resident in the face
A 61-year-old man has been charged with assault following a confrontation this weekend in Blind River.
-
United Steelworkers union converges in St. John’s for triennial conference
The United Steelworkers union has brought 450 of its members, staff and guests to St. John’s, Nfld., as part of the union’s triennial District 6 Conference.
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with entering victim’s home, sexually assaulting them
A 23-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was sexually assaulted by a casual acquaintance.
Ottawa
-
Unhoused encampment sets up next to pro-Palestinian protest camp on uOttawa campus
As a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Ottawa moves into its ninth week, an increasing number of tents being used by people experiencing homelessness have started to spring up nearby.
-
'It is very shocking:' Community reaction continues after brazen shooting death of Ottawa man
Workers and people who frequent the Hampton Park Plaza are seeking answers after 28-year-old Adam Abdullahi Elmi, who was fatally shot in the south end of Westboro last Friday evening.
-
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring 20 to 40 mm of rain per hour in Ottawa
Remnants Hurricane Beryl could bring heavy and record-breaking rainfall to Ottawa this week as the storm moves across the southern U.S. on Monday.
Toronto
-
Westbound Gardiner closed following 2-vehicle collision, 1 person seriously injured
The westbound Gardiner Expressway is closed at Spadina Avenue following a two-vehicle collision that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
-
Baby seriously injured after being struck by driver in south Etobicoke
A baby has serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in south Etobicoke on Monday night, say paramedics.
-
Montreal
-
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Meet Cody Diabo, Kahnawake's new grand chief
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake has a new grand chief, after Cody Diabo won in an election on the weekend, defeating former council chief Gina Deer and incumbent grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer.
Winnipeg
-
Artificial intelligence to scan for weapons at Health Sciences Centre
Artificial intelligence is coming to Manitoba's largest hospital in an effort to boost safety and stop weapons from getting inside.
-
Manitoba farm paves way for AI in agriculture
A farm near Grosse Isle, Man., is planting a seed in producers’ minds: integrate AI and machine learning models into their farming.
-
Edmonton
-
'No one's happy': Multiple construction projects create headaches for Edmonton drivers
Construction work on the Yellowhead started in 2019, but the pylons are still up in 2024. It's just one of many major infrastructure projects underway in Edmonton right now.
-
Edmonton breaks heat record for July 8
The City of Edmonton has set a new daily record high temperature. Edmonton hit a high temperature of 32.6 C, beating the previous July 8 record high of 32.2 C.
-
Wildfire evacuation alert issued as temperatures soar in Alberta
Little Red River Cree Nation issued a wildfire alert on Monday afternoon for residents of the Garden River area.
Calgary
-
Calgarians seek to keep cool as hot, hot week settles in
A heat wave has gripped southern Alberta, with temperatures expected to climb throughout the week.
-
'I was scared': Testimony begins in trial for Calgary bar manager accused of sexual assault
A young woman testified Monday in the trial against her former boss, who is accused of sexually assaulting her in December 2022.
-
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.
Regina
-
Federal Court agrees to stop CRA from garnishing Sask. account over unpaid carbon tax — for now
An injunction blocking the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) from garnishing Saskatchewan's bank account has been successful, according to the province.
-
Vintage locomotive 'The Empress' passes through Saskatchewan
A lengthy 93 long years after it first hit the track, CPKC's 2816 locomotive known "The Empress" has embarked on its "Final Spike Tour."
-
'Stay cool': Extreme heat warnings coming to Regina, most of Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), along with Health Canada, are issuing warnings ahead of extreme heat coming to Sask. later this week.
Vancouver
-
Surrey food bank collects 384.5 tonnes of donations in a single day
To celebrate its fourth anniversary in Surrey, the Guru Nanak Food Bank set itself a lofty goal: collect so many food donations, it would break a record.
-
Vancouver park board could see budget cut, projects put on hold
The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation could see its budget slashed by $16 million.
-
Heat wave triggers air quality advisory in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
An air quality advisory is in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser valley, as a heat wave blanketing the region produces elevated levels of smog.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: High temperatures remain in forecast after record-breaking weekend
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
-
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
-
B.C. ship and dock foremen ordered to rescind strike notice
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Man, 25, arrested following alleged sexual assault: N.B. RCMP
A 25-year-old man originally from India, but residing in Halifax, N.S., has been arrested following alleged sexual assault incidents in Moncton.
-
Moncton man fined $3,250 for cannabis possession
A Moncton man has a year to pay a $3,250 fine for possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it without authorization.
-
N.S. Heritage Trust asks Halifax council not to demolish old memorial library
The Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia is expressing concern over a Halifax Regional Municipal Council agenda item that could demolish the old memorial library on Spring Garden Road.
N.L.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after police dismantle encampment
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.