DETROIT -- Tests show that a food vendor at the Detroit Tigers' home stadium who was fired after video surfaced showing him spitting on a pizza that was apparently intended for a customer doesn't have any communicable diseases.

Authorities say 20-year-old Jaylon Kerley tested negative for sexually transmitted diseases, HIV and hepatitis. Kerley is charged with felony and misdemeanour crimes.

The video appeared on Instagram. Officials determined it was recorded Sept. 21 during the Tigers game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Kerley was later fired.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Tuesday that her office has been inundated with phone calls from the public asking if Kerley has certain infectious diseases.

Defence attorney Carla Marable says Kerley has autism and "understands that what he did was absolutely wrong and he's remorseful for his actions."