Ice rink renovation at Windsor City Hall underway

The lawn and front parking lot at City Hall Square West is now barricaded and closed to all traffic for ice rink construction.

The city is building a $15-million ice rink as part of the Civic Esplanade project.

At their council June 10 meeting council voted to increase funding by $6-million to make the project a reality. Image rendering of the proposed ice rink as it would appear in the winter. (Source: The City of Windsor)

They were also warned, by the construction company Oscar Construction Ltd., that if they didn’t get moving on the project the rink might not be completed by winter.

The project will include a skating oval and a water fountain in the middle to make it a year-round amenity.