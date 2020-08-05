WINDSOR, ONT. -- Some Essex councillors are asking the Windsor Essex County Health Unit to provide more COVID-19 information.

During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Ward 4 councillor Sherry Bondy tells CTV News a letter will be sent to the local health unit asking for more numbers, locally and regionally. This is in hopes that the Town of Essex can enter Stage 3 sooner than later.

According to data reported to the public, Bondy believes the local numbers aren’t that high and would like to set up a meeting with health officials.

Bondy would also like to know what strict actions the health unit has taken against the outbreak in the agri-farm sector.

Town councillors have now sent two letters to the local health unit.