Essex council looking for more COVID-19 numbers from health unit
Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 8:15AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 5, 2020 8:17AM EDT
The Town of Essex sign in Essex, Ont., on June 11, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Some Essex councillors are asking the Windsor Essex County Health Unit to provide more COVID-19 information.
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Ward 4 councillor Sherry Bondy tells CTV News a letter will be sent to the local health unit asking for more numbers, locally and regionally. This is in hopes that the Town of Essex can enter Stage 3 sooner than later.
According to data reported to the public, Bondy believes the local numbers aren’t that high and would like to set up a meeting with health officials.
Bondy would also like to know what strict actions the health unit has taken against the outbreak in the agri-farm sector.
Town councillors have now sent two letters to the local health unit.