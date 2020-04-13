WINDSOR, ONT -- With a long-term flood watch in place for the region, the town of Essex is once again providing free sandbags to help residents protect their properties.

Sand is available on a first come first serve basis at the Colchester schoolhouse.

Residents are required to bring their own shovels and fill their own bags.

A flood watch from the Essex Region Conservation Authority remains in effect due to record water levels and forecasted high winds Monday.

Watches and warnings are in place in several communities along the Lake Erie shoreline.