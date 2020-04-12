LONDON, ONT. -- Residents living on or near Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair should take extra precautions, as flood watches have been issued by several local conservation authorities.

High winds are expected to increase Sunday evening into Monday.

Gusts could reach up to 90 km/h.

Waves could reach up to four metres in height.

In addition, some weather forecast models are calling anywhere from 15 to 25 mm of rain into Monday.

Flooding could begin along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent as early as Sunday evening and last into Tuesday.

Significant flooding in Lighthouse Cove could also occur.

Residents and animals should stay away from all bodies of water.

The watch will remain in effect until Wednesday.