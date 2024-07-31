WINDSOR
    • Toronto Blue Jays looking for big 50/50 winner from game against Detroit Tigers

    Detroit Tigers shortstop Javy Baez, left, throws to first base to complete a double play after forcing Toronto Blue Jays Spencer Horwitz (48) out at second base in fifth inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Sunday, July 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker Detroit Tigers shortstop Javy Baez, left, throws to first base to complete a double play after forcing Toronto Blue Jays Spencer Horwitz (48) out at second base in fifth inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Sunday, July 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker
    Calling all Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers fans! If you were at the Jays versus Tigers game in Toronto on July 21, you might be almost one million dollars richer.

    The Blue Jays are searching for the winner of a hefty 50/50 prize following the draw on July 21.

    The lucky number is 775805257 for an estimated prize of $825,953. The ticket was bought in the stadium.

    The Jays Care Foundation posted on X, asking the winning ticket holder to reach out to jayscare5050@bluejays.com to claim the prize.

