WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Tornado confirmed in Essex County: NTP

    Based on video/photo evidence and radar, the NTP confirmed that a tornado occurred on Tuesday, May 29, 2024 near Albuna, Ont. (Source: NTP) Based on video/photo evidence and radar, the NTP confirmed that a tornado occurred on Tuesday, May 29, 2024 near Albuna, Ont. (Source: NTP)
    Share

    The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed a tornado in Essex County.

    Based on video/photo evidence and radar, the NTP confirmed that a tornado occurred at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday near Albuna, Ont.

    The parent storm was developing rapidly at that time and had no rotation on radar, making it a ‘landspout’-type tornado.

    The researchers say no damage has been reported and no survey is planned at this time.

    This is the second documented tornado for Ontario this season, the other also being in Essex County (Malden Centre) on March 16.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News