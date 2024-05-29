Tornado confirmed in Essex County: NTP

The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed a tornado in Essex County.

Based on video/photo evidence and radar, the NTP confirmed that a tornado occurred at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday near Albuna, Ont.

The parent storm was developing rapidly at that time and had no rotation on radar, making it a ‘landspout’-type tornado.

The researchers say no damage has been reported and no survey is planned at this time.

This is the second documented tornado for Ontario this season, the other also being in Essex County (Malden Centre) on March 16.