First Canadian tornado of 2024 confirmed in Essex County

Roof debris is shown in the aftermath of the storm. (Source: Kevin Sprague/Northern Tornado Project) Roof debris is shown in the aftermath of the storm. (Source: Kevin Sprague/Northern Tornado Project)
The first Canadian tornado of 2024 hit Essex County in March, says a report from the Northern Tornadoes Project.

The tornado was in Malden Centre, Ont., near Amherstburg on March 16. That ties the record for earliest recorded Ontario tornado - in Clifford, Ont. in 2016.

Photo evidence of potential tornado damage sent to NTP led to a storm damage survey on Saturday April 13.

The roof had been removed from a well-anchored double-wide mobile home, with max wind of 150 kilometres/hour giving an EF1 rating.

The NTP report says there was shingle damage and a downed tree at another residence, and numerous pine and spruce trees were downed in a woodlot further along the track.Drone footage showing trees down to the ESE along the path of the tornado. (Source; Northern Tornadoes Project)

Drone footage during the investigation shows trees down to the ESE along the path of the tornado.

NTP says more tree damage would likely have occurred if the trees had been leafed out.

Radar evidence from the nearby tower Doppler radar at Detroit Metro Airport clearly shows an area of tight rotation in the exact location where the damage occurred.

The rotation was located along the leading edge of thunderstorm outflow, making this a QLCS tornado. No tornado warning had been issued, and there were no reports of severe weather upstream in Michigan. In Ontario, the storm also generated severe hail, according to the report.

