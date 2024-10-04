'I was amazed': Wheatley business baffled how 800-pound ship propeller gets stolen

Hike Metal has added more security since a $20,000 ship propeller was stolen, while Crime Stoppers is still looking for tips on possible suspects.

The Leamington OPP Detachment received a report of a break and enter that occurred at the ship building facility on Milo Road on Sept. 9. Police determined that multiple individuals entered the fenced in property on Thursday Sept. 5, between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Friday Sept. 6.

Hike Metal president Steve Ingram said he was surprised such a heavy item could be taken.

“I was amazed actually. I mean, it's anything up to, or over 800 pounds,” said Ingram. “Unfortunately, we saw it on a pallet near the fence. They had to cut a hole in the fence to get to it.”

Police say the suspects then proceeded to remove a propeller from the property. A small sedan pulling a small trailer was observed in the area at the time that investigators believe to be involved.

“Suspects entered the area in a beige colored sedan pulling a small box trailer. The box trailer was, separated from the vehicle. The vehicle parked across the street. The suspects pushed the box trailer to the fenced area. They cut a hole in the fence, and they slid the large ship propeller onto the box trailer, push it back to the vehicle, hooked up, and, left the area,” said OPP Const. Troy Roberts with Crime Stoppers.

Roberts said it would likely be sold for scrap.

“It's a custom ship propeller that's being produced here. It was produced here for a shipyard in Toronto. It has absolutely no use to anyone outside of someone in the shipping industry,” said Roberts.

The propeller is described as bronze, approximately 50 inches in diameter with a Serial Number 1346 R 1064 and is valued at approximately $20,000.

Ingam said they have beefed up security since the incident.

“We've added two extra cameras in what we believe is the blind spots and we're looking at other areas to make sure that we have full coverage,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing by the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU).

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation, can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.