TNA Wrestling says it looks forward to returning to Windsor despite management shakeup

Management with TNA Wrestling say they are "looking forward to returning" to Windsor despite a shakeup involving the company's president — a Windsor native whose termination left fans around the world stunned by his removal.

On Friday, TNA Wrestling hosted one of its monthly premium live events, Sacrifice 2024, inside the classic gym of St. Clair College in Windsor, Ont.

This marked the first event TNA has held in Windsor since the company's ownership group, Anthem Sports & Entertainment, announced it had terminated the contract of TNA President Scott D'Amore.

D'Amore, a Windsor native who had a working relationship with TNA between 2003 and 2010 before returning again in 2017, was named president of TNA Wrestling in March 2023.

In that same year, TNA Wrestling brought two of its monthly premium live events to Windsor —Sacrifice 2023 and Slammiversary 2023.

D'Amore's removal as TNA president has left many fans wondering if the Sacrifice 2024 taping, which was announced to take place in Windsor prior to D'Amore's termination, would mark the last time TNA ever brings a live show to Windsor.

"I doubt TNA will be coming back anytime soon," said wrestling fan Christopher Quinn prior to the event.

However, in a statement to CTV News, TNA management said the professional wrestling promotion said Windsor is not exempt from hosting shows in the future despite the shakeup involving upper management.

"Windsor is a great wrestling city with history and diehard fans. Windsor is one of the many cities we truly enjoy visiting," said TNA Wrestling in a statement. "We look forward to returning."

Local wrestlers Josh Alexander and Bhupinder Gujjar were among the litany of TNA performers who stepped in the ring during the Sacrifice tapings.

For Alexander, this marked the first time he wrestled on a TNA premium live event in front of his hometown fans.

"I have not been able to wrestle in front of a Windsor or a Canadian crowd for a very long time. I was out for injury last time we were here in Windsor," said Alexander, who said he lives a "stone's throw away" in LaSalle.

"I'm just super excited and pumped as a Canadian wrestler, homegrown here for the past 20 years, to be back in Windsor and get in front of a hometown crowd for TNA," Alexander added.

As for Gujjar, who was recently named one of six recipients of the 2024 St. Clair College Alumni of Distinction, his match at Sacrifice marked his first time performing in a wrestling ring in five months.

"I don't want to say it's a debut, but for me, it's a debut because I'm back in my hometown of Windsor," said Gujjar, adding the Alumni of Distinction award has him feeling "on top of the world."

"I think I'm the first Indian to have won this award," Gujjar added.

TNA Wrestling is also taping its weekly episodic television show, iMPACT!, inside the St. Clair College classic gym Saturday night. Tickets are still available using this link.