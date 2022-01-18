Timing could be right for gourmet grocery store amid supply chain concerns

Gourmet grocery store Mercato Fresh broke ground on a new location in east Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor) Gourmet grocery store Mercato Fresh broke ground on a new location in east Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories