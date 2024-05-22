'Illegal' to leave pets unattended in parked vehicle if it endangers their health or safety

With hot weather continuing through Windsor-Essex, police are reminding the public about leaving animals in cars.

Windsor police posted to social media saying, “It is against the law to leave a pet unattended in a parked vehicle in a manner that endangers the health or safety of the animal.”

According to the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society, since 2020, in most parts of Ontario, the Provincial Animal Welfare Service (PAWS) are the only agencies able to legally rescue a dog from a hot car.

Because PAWS doesn't provide emergency response, which means that ANY calls about animals in immediate danger in a hot car should go to local police or fire.

Police encourage members of the public that if you see an animal showing signs of distress, to call Windsor police at 519-258-6111 or Windsor Fire & Rescue Services at 519-253-6573.