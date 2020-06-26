WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor city council has given he nod to three more applications for cannabis retail stores.

Windsor police and the health unit looked at the locations to ensure they were far enough away from sensitive places such as schools.

The locations are “One-Plant Walkerville,” a retail plaza on Walker Road at Ottawa Street, “Friendly Stranger East Windsor” at Commercial Plaza on Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway, and “Friendly Stranger South Windsor” at Dougall Avenue Plaza near Wal-Mart.

Provincial applications for both Friendly Stranger locations remain before the Alcohol and Gaming Commission, while the public submissions for “One Plant” closed Friday.