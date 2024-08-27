WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Thousands of drivers caught speeding coming of Expressway

    E.C.Row Expressway sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 16, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) E.C.Row Expressway sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 16, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
    Windsor police are cracking down on speeders coming off the E.C. Row Expressway.

    From June 26 to Aug. 19, Windsor police said out of 181,647 vehicles taking the off ramp from Expressway onto Howard Avenue, 141,590 of them, or 78 per cent, exceeded the posted speed limit.

    Police said the traffic enforcement unit will continue to monitor all intersections and ramps to enforce traffic laws.

