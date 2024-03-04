'This is the start of the process, not the conclusion': Windsor mayor makes Roseland Golf promises
When it comes to a proposed condo complex on the grounds of the Roseland Golf & Curling Club, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said two things are for certain.
Firstly, Roseland Golf is not going anywhere under his watch.
“I don't even envision any council dumb enough to close Roseland Golf to make it a housing development,” Dilkens said while quashing the thought a proposed condo complex on the property of the Donald Ross designed course could open the door for future development on the property.
Secondly, Dilkens promised that residents would have their say when it comes to the proposed development at Roseland Golf.
“This is the start of the process, not the conclusion of the process,” Dilkens said after announcing on March 1 the clubhouse and parking lot area at Roseland as one of four properties identified for residential development.
A rendering of a proposed 38-unit condo complex is available for the public to see on the City of Windsor website.
“We want the public feedback because that will help inform the ultimate design,” Dilkens said. “The renderings that you see were to start a conversation.”
An information session is being held March 7 at Roseland between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to hear ideas and concerns. An online survey is also available.
An unscientific survey of 28 Roseland residents Monday showed seven were indifferent to the proposal, six want more information, six are for and nine are against, including one resident who said that the city should spend the money on power washing, painting and fixing the building instead of tearing it down.
This concept includes the potential of 38 one and two bedroom(s) units, including balcony, a green roof, underground parking, tiered levels, glass railings, and sports courts at the Roseland site in Windsor, Ont. (Source: City of Windsor)“Willistead Manor is older. McKenzie Hall is older. Even the Renaissance Centre is older and so is my house. This place was pretty much neglected of proper care,” said Roseland resident James Demers.
Randy Semeniuk lives a couple of doors down from the golf course and is going to attend the information session with an open mind.
“We all realize we need more housing but if it's done in a proper way, it's attractive, it doesn't impinge on the golf course then I'd probably support it,” he said.
Terry Fink, a member of the Future of Curling in Windsor-Essex Committee, wondered why ideas other than a condo complex aren’t being investigated.
“It gets back to a listening strategy to the community before you go and say here's what it is and this is the only option,” Fink said.
Semeniuk feels there are options to create income year round on the property outside of golf.
“Pickleball if it's indoor. Golf simulators in the winter. As long as you have a decent restaurant people from the neighbourhood will go there so that's what I'm hoping for,” he said.
It all starts with discussions Dilkens said he looks forward to.
“Required for all four sites is a statutory rezoning process which mandates more public consultation before it's actually, before any project is actually approved. We look forward to hearing all of the feedback from residents,” Dilkens said.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'You ripped a hole in all our lives:' Families of victims speak at sentencing for Joseph George Sutherland
Family and friends of Susan Tice and Erin Gilmour addressed their loved ones' killer in a Toronto courtroom Monday, deploring his decision to keep the crimes to himself for nearly 40 years.
New report says NSOs need $104 million increase in annual funding to avoid crisis
The 61 organizations that govern amateur sports across the country face financial peril if the federal government doesn't address a funding crisis decades in the making by increasing financial support, according to a new report.
'I want to get off the plane.' The passengers refusing to fly on Boeing's 737 Max
Many thousands of people board Max aircraft with no concerns. But do other passengers care? It appears that enough do.
Ex-Ontario nuclear power plant worker denied bail after allegedly leaking secret information
A former Ontario nuclear power plant worker charged with leaking secret information to a foreign entity or terrorist group has been denied bail.
B.C. Supreme Court approves $14.4M settlement of iPhone class-action lawsuit
A lawyer for a group of iPhone owners says a British Columbia judge has approved a countrywide multimillion-dollar settlement with tech giant Apple over software updates that allegedly slowed down older devices.
What to know about Super Tuesday and why it matters
It's almost Super Tuesday when voters in 16 states and one territory will cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries. Here's why the day matters — and why it looks a little different this year.
Gusting winds, wind chill of -55: Here's Canada's weather forecast
Extreme cold and snowfall warnings have been issued for provinces and territories across Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
Health minister 'deeply concerned' about measles outbreaks across Canada amid struggling vaccination efforts
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland says he is 'deeply concerned' about the emergence of measles outbreaks in Canada, a risk that has grown as infections soar abroad and the country continues to struggle to meet vaccination targets.
Sask. potash worker to remain on suspension over nightly medical cannabis use
A union welder at a potash mine in Saskatchewan will remain on suspension after refusing to give up his nightly toke of medical marijuana, following the ruling of a provincial labour arbitrator.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Second warmest February in history of Waterloo Region, says UW weather station
It’s probably no big surprise that February was unusually mild, but according to the University of Waterloo’s weather station, it was also the second warmest month on record.
-
Golfers take advantage of earliest opening ever at Ariss course
The Ariss Valley Golf and Country Club opened to the public on Saturday, the earliest it’s ever opened for the season.
-
County of Wellington launches new system for those on waitlists for licensed child care
The County of Wellington is launching new waitlist software that is says aims to simplify how families find and apply for licensed child care.
London
-
'Nature always pays the price': Park users lament loss of trees to decommission Springbank Dam
The long-running saga of London’s ill-fated Springbank Dam continues to haunt taxpayers and nature lovers. Several dozen mature trees along the Thames Valley Parkway in the area of the dam are being cut down.
-
Serial impaired driver sentenced to 8 years
A St. Thomas, Ont. man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday after being found guilty of his fourth and fifth impaired driving charge.
-
'Car-demic' continues as another London, Ont. home struck by vehicle
Yet another London home has been struck by a vehicle. Security camera footage obtained by CTV News London captures the moment two SUVs collided Sunday night at the intersection of Admiral Drive and Kipling Avenue.
Barrie
-
Pilot escapes uninjured after plane crashes near Barrie
One person on board a plane that crashed west of Barrie Monday afternoon escaped uninjured.
-
Crown argues dump truck driver accused in deadly crash 'wasn't paying attention'
The trial of a Victoria Harbour man accused of dangerous driving causing death after a collision three years ago in Severn Township wrapped up with the Crown pointing to speeding and the Defence blaming the road conditions.
-
Thief breaks into 6 vehicles by smashing windows in Barrie carpool lot
Police laid charges after someone smashed several car windows to steal items from vehicles in a Barrie carpool parking lot over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. hockey mom charged in parking lot brawl after game
Youth sports can sometimes invoke intense feelings in parents and things got so heated Saturday at a minor league hockey game, police were called and assault charges laid.
-
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
-
Northern Ont. man charged for child sex offences, luring
A 41-year-old man was charged after a four-month investigation into historic sexual offences involving youth in northern Ontario, police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Catholic school principal charged with sexual assault against staff member
An Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) principal is facing charges of sexual assault for an alleged incident against another staff member last year.
-
Ottawa man's 200,000 Aeroplan points stolen as he slept
Cyber theft is surging, with hackers moving faster than ever to access private information and take it, and loyalty points accounts are a prime target.
-
Here's a look at the hot spots for vehicle thefts in Ottawa so far in 2024
More than 350 vehicles have been reported stolen to Ottawa police so far in 2024, with Bay, Rideau-Vanier, Alta Vista and Gloucester-Southgate the hot spots for vehicle thefts.
Toronto
-
'You ripped a hole in all our lives:' Families of victims speak at sentencing for Joseph George Sutherland
Family and friends of Susan Tice and Erin Gilmour addressed their loved ones' killer in a Toronto courtroom Monday, deploring his decision to keep the crimes to himself for nearly 40 years.
-
Toronto man shocked by package delivered to his mailbox
A Toronto man says that he discovered “nightmare fuel” – a container full of live cockroaches – in his mailbox after arriving home from a day of appointments with his wife and newborn daughter last week.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators say they feel vilified after protest cancels PM event
Organizers of a pro-Palestinian protest that disrupted a weekend reception featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau say they're being unfairly vilified.
Montreal
-
Quebec urges measles vaccination after 10 cases detected, mostly in Montreal area
Quebec public health officials are urging people to get themselves and their young children vaccinated for measles, a highly contagious disease that is making a comeback several years after its eradication.
-
Killer Luka Magnotta transferred from maximum-security prison
Convicted killer Luka Magnotta has been transferred from a maximum-security prison to another institution, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
Atlantic
-
Fair start to the week but risk of heavy rain, snow looms
Heavy rain and snow could land in the Maritimes this week.
-
Three levels of government spending $258 million on Bedford-Halifax ferries
A new electric ferry service will receive a quarter of a billion dollars to start operations between Halifax and Bedford in the next four years.
-
GardaWorld awarded Halifax Harbour Bridges contract
GardaWorld, a Montreal-based security company, has been awarded a contract to provide toll-taking and security services for Halifax Harbour Bridges.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg lounge loses liquor serving licence following multiple violations
A Fort Richmond nightclub’s liquor-serving privileges have been revoked following a series of infractions over a 13-month period.
-
Here’s how much snow fell in Manitoba over the weekend
A low-pressure system brought heaps of snow to western Manitoba and the Parklands Sunday night, causing poor road conditions and school closures.
-
'Just keep going forward': Winnipeg man finishes 4th in Alaskan ultra-marathon
Three days, 20 hours and 59 minutes. That’s how long it took Winnipeg’s Daniel Perry to bike 350 miles through Alaska last week.
Calgary
-
Avalanche Canada reissues advisory after fatal slide
A snow biker from Alberta who was riding on Sale Mountain near Revelstoke, B.C., was killed in an avalanche on Sunday, officials say.
-
Speed reduced at intersection after man dies in collision with CTrain; Reviews ongoing
Calgary Transit has reduced the speed of trains going over the level crossing at Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail.
-
Shark-infested snow? Calgary man makes eye-catching winter sculptures
A snow shark along Memorial Drive has some drivers doing a double take.
Edmonton
-
Terrorism charges laid against man in Edmonton City Hall shooting
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
-
Train derailment no longer affecting St. Albert traffic
A train derailed near Poundmaker Road and Veness Road in St. Albert early Monday morning.
-
Edmonton Garrison receives $45M from Ottawa for retrofits, upgrades
The minister of national defense was at the Edmonton Garrison to announce $45.3 million in funding to upgrade the base.
Vancouver
-
1 dead in avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C.
One person died after an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., on Sunday, according to Avalanche Canada – which has extended its warning about dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
-
Special Prosecutor appointed to investigation against West Vancouver mayor
A special prosecutor has been appointed to help police investigate “allegations of campaign finance irregularities” against West Vancouver’s mayor, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced Monday.
-
1st case of measles reported in B.C. over the weekend: Health Ministry
One case of measles was reported in B.C. over the weekend, the provincial Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement Monday morning.