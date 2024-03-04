'This is the start of the process, not the conclusion': Windsor mayor makes Roseland Golf promises

When it comes to a proposed condo complex on the grounds of the Roseland Golf & Curling Club, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said two things are for certain.

Firstly, Roseland Golf is not going anywhere under his watch.

“I don't even envision any council dumb enough to close Roseland Golf to make it a housing development,” Dilkens said while quashing the thought a proposed condo complex on the property of the Donald Ross designed course could open the door for future development on the property.

Secondly, Dilkens promised that residents would have their say when it comes to the proposed development at Roseland Golf.

“This is the start of the process, not the conclusion of the process,” Dilkens said after announcing on March 1 the clubhouse and parking lot area at Roseland as one of four properties identified for residential development.

A rendering of a proposed 38-unit condo complex is available for the public to see on the City of Windsor website.

“We want the public feedback because that will help inform the ultimate design,” Dilkens said. “The renderings that you see were to start a conversation.”

An information session is being held March 7 at Roseland between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to hear ideas and concerns. An online survey is also available.

An unscientific survey of 28 Roseland residents Monday showed seven were indifferent to the proposal, six want more information, six are for and nine are against, including one resident who said that the city should spend the money on power washing, painting and fixing the building instead of tearing it down.

This concept includes the potential of 38 one and two bedroom(s) units, including balcony, a green roof, underground parking, tiered levels, glass railings, and sports courts at the Roseland site in Windsor, Ont. (Source: City of Windsor)“Willistead Manor is older. McKenzie Hall is older. Even the Renaissance Centre is older and so is my house. This place was pretty much neglected of proper care,” said Roseland resident James Demers.

Randy Semeniuk lives a couple of doors down from the golf course and is going to attend the information session with an open mind.

“We all realize we need more housing but if it's done in a proper way, it's attractive, it doesn't impinge on the golf course then I'd probably support it,” he said.

Terry Fink, a member of the Future of Curling in Windsor-Essex Committee, wondered why ideas other than a condo complex aren’t being investigated.

“It gets back to a listening strategy to the community before you go and say here's what it is and this is the only option,” Fink said.

Semeniuk feels there are options to create income year round on the property outside of golf.

“Pickleball if it's indoor. Golf simulators in the winter. As long as you have a decent restaurant people from the neighbourhood will go there so that's what I'm hoping for,” he said.

It all starts with discussions Dilkens said he looks forward to.

“Required for all four sites is a statutory rezoning process which mandates more public consultation before it's actually, before any project is actually approved. We look forward to hearing all of the feedback from residents,” Dilkens said.