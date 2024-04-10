'They're deserving children': Shortage of funds could threaten decades old camp

There are a lot of issues on the plate of Dan Inverarity, camp manager for Kiwanis Sunshine Point Camp in Colchester.

“This is our 78th year and I want there to be a 79th and 80th year. I don't want to close the camp,” he said.

That is the reality facing the camp after absorbing a government funding cut of 70 per cent last year. Inverarity said Kiwanis went from approximately $90,000 to $25,000.

“Our budget is about $250,000 a year and we had a big shortfall last year,” Inverarity said. “I used up a reserve fund that I had for a rainy day and last year was a rainy day.”

He said the camp is also losing cabin sponsors this season for what he suspects is tough economic times. On top of that the camp needs a new septic tank, as the old one has been written off and Inverarity warns the camp can’t open unless they take care of the expensive problem.

“I’m really worried about that,” he said.

Kiwanis has applied for Canada Summer Jobs funding and Inverarity is hoping the bid is successful.

In the meantime, university students like Ava Stevenson are hopeful they can return to Kiwanis to work this summer. This would be her third summer at the camp.

“This year I'm living off residence too so I have to think about rent and groceries and all that which is something I haven't considered before,” she said. “It’s a great job.”

Stevenson feels her job is an important one as well.

“Some of them come from backgrounds where they really don't get to connect with people and I think it's really important to have a good solid week, give everyone the opportunity to have that,” she said.

Essex MP Chris Lewis said he has seen Canada Summer Jobs funding in his riding shrink from $1.8 million to just under $900,000 since coming into office in 2019.

He also notes 20 more organization have applied for the funding in the same time frame.

“We put on a clinic every year for everybody that applies, with Service Canada, to help make their applications that much stronger so they can get funding,” Lewis said. “It all has to do with population depending on how many people you represent that’s how much money you get in the Canada Summer Jobs.”

To help with funding, Geoff Stotts is launching a new fun run/walk event at Lakewood Park in Tecumseh Sunday morning. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. with proceeds going to help the camp.

“We have some other things in the works later on in the year that we'd like to put out and get the public involved,” Stotts said. “It’s such a positive program.”

Inverarity is hopeful the community can rally to help.

“They're deserving children that need an opportunity to get out of the city and experience summer camp. It’s a great experience. They make a lot of new friends. Sometimes lifelong friends and sometimes they come back to be counsellors,” he said.