'They deserve a miserable, horrible life in prison': Windsor mother pens victim impact statement to three men convicted of daughter’s murder

A sentencing hearing was held Friday in Superior Court for three men from the GTA, previously convicted by a jury of murder and attempted murder.

“I wanted the offenders to know that this was senseless,” Brenda Gingras told CTV News Windsor on Saturday. “They terrorized her, they tortured her and then they executed her. That was so unnecessary.”

On April 1, 2020, 20-year-old Madisen Gingras was killed during what the court would later learn was a drug deal gone wrong.

Keermaro Rolle and Tameko Vilneus were convicted on June 9 of first-degree murder and attempted murder of Gingras’ boyfriend.

Kyle Hanna was convicted of second-degree murder of Gingras but acquitted of attempted murder of her boyfriend.

A conviction of first-degree murder is an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

In cases of second- degree murder, a judge must choose the length of the sentence.

Justice Mario Carroccia presided over a sentencing hearing Friday, when she heard multiple victim impact statements from the Gingras family.

Brenda Gingras said it took her a month to finalize her statement.

“I wanted them [the accused] to know who Madison was as well. And even if they don't care and they have no remorse over this you know they've a lot of years to sit in jail and think about what they've done,” she said.

Gingras said the matter will return to Superior Court in November.

“It's going to be, you know, a lifelong sentence really for us,” said Gingras. “You'll never have closure over this. This [grief] is just something you learn to live with day to day.”