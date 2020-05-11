WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three men were arrested in the Kitchener area and charged with first degree murder after a woman was shot and killed in Windsor in April.

Windsor police officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 2200 block of Northway Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

“This was a very challenging case,” says Windsor police Sgt. Steve Betteridge. “Three dangerous individuals are now in custody on some very serious charges.”

Responding officers found a vehicle in the area that had apparent gunshot damage.

A man was found nearby with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Police say a woman, who was found inside the vehicle, was pronounced deceased from an apparent gunshot injury.

“This was a very violent crime,” says Betteridge.

The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Branch has been actively investigating this case since then and detectives were able to identify three men as being involved in the homicide.

Arrest warrants were issued for each wanted individual.

Further investigation led officers to believe that none of the three suspects were currently in the Windsor area.

Information was received that the suspects may be in the Kitchener / Waterloo Region.

Windsor police worked with the Waterloo Regional Police Service on the case.

On Friday, all three suspects were arrested in the Kitchener area, with the help the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

The suspects were returned to Windsor to answer to the charges in court.

Following the arrests, Windsor police applied for and received judicial authorization to search a residence in Kitchener. A number of items were seized related to the investigation.

“This case serves as a tremendous example of communication between police services, which is what our public expects and demands and it’s something we expect as a service too,” says Betteridge. “It was fantastic for our officer to be able to work so closely with another region.”

Keermaro Rolle, 23, Kyle Hanna, 26 and Tomeko Vilneus, 26, all of no fixed address, are all charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of forcible confinement, and two counts of assault and choking.

“We’ve all seen people that don’t have a permanent residence or even a homeless individual,” says Betteridge. “These three people that have been arrested and have been charged do not have any primary address associated with their names.”

The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.