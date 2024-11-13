One arrested in armed robberies investigation, second wanted

One person has been arrested and a second is wanted in connection to an ongoing armed robberies investigation.

On Tuesday just after 3 p.m., police were called to a business in the 900 block of Erie Street East to reports of an armed robbery in progress.

Windsor police said a man entered the business wearing a plastic “Black Panther” mask and demanded merchandise, allegedly threatening the employee with a gun.

The suspect was disarmed by the employee and another person.

According to the Windsor Police Service, a second male suspect entered the building with a knife, threatening both victims. The suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle without any merchandise, officers said.

Police recovered an airsoft pistol and a bag that is believed to belong to the suspects.

One suspect was found and arrested in the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East a short time later. During the arrest, a stolen vehicle and a quantity of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine were seized.

Shawn Scott Henderson, 41, is charged with multiple offences including armed robbery charges, pointing a firearm, assault and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Anthony James Martin. He is wanted for charges of robbery with violence, assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Martin is described as a white man, around six feet tall with a medium build. He has blue eyes, brownish-red hair and a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4830. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers or called in at 519-258-8477.