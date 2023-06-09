'It’s not gonna bring my daughter back': Jury hands three men guilty verdicts in death of Windsor woman
Madisen Gingras, 20, was shot to death on April 1, 2020.
Her boyfriend, Jacob Reaume was also shot but survived his injuries.
Warning: contains graphic content.
After a trial that lasted 17 weeks and four days of deliberating, the jury of 12 people returned early Friday afternoon with their guilty verdicts for three men.
“I'm very happy with the verdict today,” said Brenda Gingras, Madisen’s mother. “They deserve to be punished for what they did. You know, what they did to her that night. It was horrifying.”
During the trial, court heard Gingras had her hands bound by a zip tie and a strap around her neck before she was shot at point blank range in the back of the head in her boyfriends car.
This, after she and Reaume were confined to a bathroom in a motel in South Windsor where the suspects played Russian roulette with the couple.
“I’m happy for the outcome of the trial,” said Brenda Gingras moments after the jury delivered their verdicts Friday.
They found Tameko Vilneus and Keermaro Rolle guilty of first degree murder and attempted murder.
“He's dismayed,” said Christopher Hicks, defence lawyer for Vilneus who added his client is a “strong” person with the ability to handle the conviction.
“It was a long and difficult trial. There were controversial moments. We need to think about this and get instructions from Mr. Vilneus and see what our next step is,” said Hicks.
CTV News was unable to interview Frank Retar, defence lawyer for Rolle, after Friday’s proceedings.
The third accused, Kyle Hanna, was found guilty of second degree murder but not guilty of attempted murder.
“Both Mr. Hanna and I are obviously disappointed,” said defence lawyer Harpreet Saini.
After delivering their verdicts, the jury was then given the chance to make a parole ineligibility recommendation to Justice Maria Carroccia to consider during Hanna’s sentencing hearing.
Saini explains why it was only up for consideration for his client and not Vilneus and Rolle.
“The parole ineligibility before 25 years only comes up in the context of second degree murder,” said Saini. “The others were found guilty of first degree murder. There is no parole, ineligibility before 25 years (served in prison).”
Here is what the jury recommended:
- 1 juror recommended 10 years parole ineligibility
- 2 jurors recommended 15 years parole ineligibility
- 4 jurors recommended 20 years parole ineligibility
- 2 jurors recommended 25 years parole ineligibility
- 3 jurors made no recommendation
Nicole Lamphier and Delia Greco, the two Assistant Crown Attorneys on the case told CTV News they are “very happy” with the verdicts.
“The jury took their time. They thought everything through and we're really happy with their very thoughtful decision,” said Lamphier. “They’ve taken (time) from their family over four months. Away from their family. Away from their lives. Away from work. Everything. It's incredible.”
Lamphier and Greco both say a trial of this length and magnitude is “unusual” and expressed their thanks Friday not only to their office and the court staff but also WindsorpPolice.
“The hours they put in through this initial investigation. Unbelievable. The time they've devoted to us for every question we asked. Day or night, weekends, holidays, they were always there. We thank them for that.”
Justice Maria Carroccia thanked the jury in court Friday for their “careful consideration” and dedication in coming to “a just verdict”.
“Your service is now over,” Justice Carroccia told them. “You are free to go.”
The three accused didn’t show any out word sign of emotion after the verdicts and recommendations were delivered.
Their lawyers met immediately with each one, after Hanna, Vilneus and Rolle were lead from the courtroom.
The lawyers and judge will set a date for a sentencing hearing when they return to a Windsor courtroom on July 28.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday that alleges that he described a Pentagon 'plan of attack' and shared a classified map related to a military operation.
BREAKING | Boris Johnson quits as U.K. lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday by quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in Canada
Despite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Eyes on the weather as residents pack and flee from fierce wildfire in northeast B.C.
Showers are predicted Saturday over the aggressive wildfire threatening Tumbler Ridge, but forecasters say thunderstorms could sweep through the parched region without bringing any rain.
Air Canada walks back compensation denials after thousands delayed due to tech issues
Air Canada says it made a mistake in rejecting some compensation claims from the thousands of travellers affected by delayed flights due to computer malfunctions.
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
What is Temu? Shopping app that didn't exist 4 months ago now a source of privacy concerns
A shopping app that didn’t exist four months ago is making quite the splash for online shoppers. But experts warn of potential data dangers for Canadian customers.
Kitchener
-
Crash closes Hwy. 401 westbound outside Cambridge, Ont.
Police have shut down a section of Highway 401 westbound between Woodstock and Cambridge after a crash involving a transport truck and an Ontario Ministry of Transportation vehicle.
-
Fifth suspicious fire under investigation in Mount Forest
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating another suspicious fire in Mount Forest, bringing the total to five fires in five days.
-
Six Nations' Brandon Montour flew home for son's birth between playoff games
Scoring the opening goal of game three of the Stanley Cup finals wasn’t the only celebration Florida Panthers defenceman Brandon Montour was a part of this week.
London
-
Three-vehicle collision in south London, Ont. sends one to hospital
A three-vehicle collision on Wellington Road resulted in an SUV flipping onto its roof and one person being sent to hospital Friday afternoon.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Woman riding mobility scooter struck by vehicle in south London, Ont.
Just after 9 a.m. a woman on a mobility scooter was struck by a white pickup while she was crossing southbound on Wharncliffe Road at Southdale Road.
-
Neighbours warn of near collisions and injury at busy London intersection
Residents said a London, Ont. intersection is confusing, poorly designed and dangerous — and they want immediate action to fix it. They are concerned about the intersection of Queens Avenue and English Street.
Barrie
-
Thousands of dollars lost over gift card scams in Simcoe County
Residents in Simcoe County are being warned of scams involving the purchase of gift cards.
-
-
3 kids from Muskoka area found after OPP issued public appeal
Provincial police with the Bracebridge detachment say a 15-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl, and seven-year-old girl who were reported missing have been found safe.
Northern Ontario
-
Forest fires could force Temiskaming Hospital to cancel more surgeries
Poor air quality in Temiskaming Shores forced the hospital to cancel all surgeries Friday, and depending on the forest fire situation, it may have to cancel more procedures scheduled Monday.
-
Victim shot and killed in Kirkland Lake, police search for homicide suspects
One person has been killed in Kirkland Lake following a shooting Thursday evening on Second Street East.
-
Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
Ottawa
-
Trans-friendly counter-protesters stand up to activist outside Ottawa schools
Hundreds of counter-protesters gathered near two schools in Ottawa's west end on Friday to take a stand against a B.C. man who is protesting what he calls "gender ideology."
-
This is the proposed new name for Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
The Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa's west end will be renamed Kichi Zībī Mīkan, if approved by the National Capital Commission's board of directors.
-
Business leaders call on governments to make downtown Ottawa a 'top priority'
The Ottawa Board of Trade has unveiled a "roadmap to transformation' for downtown Ottawa, and is calling on all three levels of government to declare the core "their top priority."
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays send Anthony Bass packing after anti-LGBTQ2S+ controversy
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was demoted from the team’s roster on Friday afternoon after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video.
-
Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
-
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
Montreal
-
Violent crimes rose in 2022, car thefts skyrocketed: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) stats for 2022 show that crime went up dramatically in 2022 and, taking COVID-19 pandemic numbers into account, violent crimes have been on the rise overall since 2017. In addition, motor vehicle thefts skyrocketed, having more than doubled since pre pandemic years.
-
Plante vows to crack down on illegal magic mushroom dispensary slated to open in Montreal
A chain of illegal magic mushroom dispensaries in Ontario is determined to open a location in Montreal this summer despite the threat of a crackdown by Mayor Valerie Plante.
-
Three Montreal residents facing charges after officer struck by vehicle during stolen car investigation in Gatineau, Que.
Three Quebec residents, including a 15-year-old boy, are facing several charges after a police officer was struck by a vehicle during an investigation into a stolen vehicle in Gatineau, Que.
Atlantic
-
N.S. teachers, students, health care workers impacted by cyber attack
Nova Scotia says it has identified more details about the records stolen in a file transfer service cyber attack, impacting teachers, students and health care workers' records.
-
Halifax-area evacuation order rescinded for most residents
The majority of Halifax-area residents evacuated due to wildfires are now permitted to return home.
-
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Winnipeg
-
Remains found in western Manitoba identified as woman missing since 2020
Mounties say remains found in western Manitoba have been identified as a woman who has been missing for three years.
-
Woman stabbed in 'completely random' attack at Olive Garden: Winnipeg Police
Winnipeg police say a woman is in hospital with severe injuries after she was allegedly stabbed by a man in what police describe as a completely random and unprovoked attack.
-
Gillingham lays out plan to help lower bike thefts in Winnipeg
To combat theft, Mayor Scott Gillingham wants to make the city’s bike registry free and make use of technology.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | WestJet to wind down Swoop, integrate into main operation
WestJet says it will wind down operations at Swoop as it integrates the budget carrier's operations into its main banner.
-
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | WestJet to wind down Swoop, integrate into main operation
WestJet says it will wind down operations at Swoop as it integrates the budget carrier's operations into its main banner.
-
Man riding e-bike with knife, baton and shotgun arrested in Red Deer: RCMP
A central Alberta man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested while riding an e-bike armed with a knife.
Vancouver
-
Search for missing Vancouver hiker called off after body recovered: Lions Bay official
The search for a missing hiker in Metro Vancouver has been called off, after the discovery of a body presumed to be that of 29-year-old Michael Tu.
-
31-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Maple Ridge man last year: IHIT
Investigators looking into the death of a Maple Ridge man last April say his suspected shooter has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Police investigating 'multiple suspicious deaths' in Kelowna home
Mounties in Kelowna say two people are dead after an incident at a home in the city's Upper Mission area Thursday night.