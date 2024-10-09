‘There was not a seat to be had’: Highest attendance in over a decade at Leamington Raceway

The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association is hoping to get more race dates added to future seasons soon following the success of this year's season at the Leamington Raceway.

Executive committee member, Tom Bain, said the association plans to be in Toronto in the new year to appeal to the Ontario Racing Commission after this past weekend's race day saw one of the largest crowds seen since Leamington track reopened in 2013.

"I could not believe the stands, how full they were of people," recalled a jubilant Bain.

"There wasn't room for one more up in the stands and they were spread out both sides. It was great."

Bain said there were upwards of 2,000 people in attendance this past Sunday, crediting a passionate team of volunteers and continued efforts to attract new fans.

"We've really taken on a family theme, and it's proven to be very, very successful," Bain explained.

"We've looked beyond the scope of just horse racing. We've gone to make it a family theme, and that every Sunday we race there's something different."

Tom Bain racing a horse in Leamington, Ont. on Oct. 9, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Bain continued, "We took an awful beating when Windsor Raceway closed and almost lost our industry and it's been a difficult struggle to build it up. But to see this kind of success, to see us race Sunday after Sunday and break our betting records, break our attendance records each year. If you look back, four or five years ago, we were betting 20,000. Now we're running 60, 70, 80,000 on a Sunday, topped 100,000 one Sunday. So, it's been great to see that kind of success. And it's been due to, really, a large group of volunteers who are passionate about horse racing."

He added, "We're heading off to Toronto and to the Ontario Racing Commission saying, hey, take a look. Look at our small track. We, in attendance, outdo Mohawk Raceway in Toronto. We out attend London Western Fair Raceway. We're having huge success. You can see the growth in betting. We're breaking records. So, we're after them for more racing days. We're saying we're handling 13 days and being very successful, and we're after them. We're looking for more racing dates."

Trackside Host and Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island Vice President of Destination Development, Lynnette Bain, said everyone involved is grateful for the support received from the Windsor-Essex community.

"Every year, we run these races, and we think we can't possibly do better next year, but it keeps happening year after year and the numbers have been incredible," Bain told CTV News.

"The amazing thing is we see different faces every week."

Bain said family-themed race day events are proving to be successful in attracting new people to the stands, noting the recent high attendance draw happened during their annual wiener dog race day.

"This past Sunday was definitely the highest attendance that we've had since the track reopened in the past 10 years and all the organizers, the fans who come all the time, the drivers, the other trainers were just in awe."

"We were close to 2,000 people, I mean, it might not seem huge, but normally our attendance is between 400 to 500. Our grandstand was full, there was not a seat to be had."

Bain noted Fan Appreciation Day is on Oct. 20, ahead of the final race day of the season on Nov. 3.

"We're going to do paddock tours. We're going to have a virtual harness driving experience where you can get the feel of what it's like to be behind a horse through VR goggles, and you'll get to actually be in a race virtually."