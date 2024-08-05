WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Theft from Chatham-Kent business

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    On Saturday morning, Chatham-Kent Police responded to a business in the 500 block of Grand Avenue, Chatham for reports of a break and enter.

    Investigation revealed that in the early hours of the morning, the store was broken into and some items were taken by an unknown individual or individuals. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.  

