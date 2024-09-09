Caesars Windsor welcoming back the Tenors

The Tenors are once again bringing their holiday show to Windsor.

The vocal group will hit the Colosseum stage on the “Christmas with The Tenors” tour on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.

The award-winning and multi-Platinum selling vocal super group has achieved international success throughout their career.

The Tenors recently launched their sixth album, “Christmas with The Tenors”, with Warner Music International, featuring reimagined holiday classics and perennial favourites.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8 PM and on Show Days from Noon to 10 PM.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 or older to attend concerts and enter the casino and all other outlets.

Caesars Rewards can purchase your presale tickets, available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11. To learn more, visit the Caesars Rewards Centre.