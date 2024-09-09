Section of Riverfront trail to be closed temporarily this week

The City of Windsor is letting the public know about a temporary trail closure on the riverfront.

There will be a three-day closure of a section of Windsor’s riverfront trail from Wednesday, Sept. 11, to Friday, Sept. 13. The trail will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The portion of the riverfront trail that will be closed is from Crawford Avenue to the C.M.H. Woods Pumping Station at Janette Avenue.

Directional signage re-routing trail users up to Riverside Drive West will be in place at each end of the closure.

City officials say the closure is needed for asphalt replacement at the Legacy Beacon construction site.