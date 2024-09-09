Youth with knife facing weapons charges

A Chatham teen with a knife is facing charges after allegedly threatening another youth.

Chatham-Kent police began a weapons investigation in Chatham on Friday at 1:40 p.m.

Officers say the investigation revealed that the male youth threatened to physically harm another youth while in the possession of a knife.

On Sunday at 9:12 a.m., the 16-year-old Chatham youth was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was held pending a bail hearing. As a result of the bail hearing, he was released by the court with conditions to his parents’ care.

He has been charged with the following: assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering treats.