    Youth with knife facing weapons charges

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    A Chatham teen with a knife is facing charges after allegedly threatening another youth.

    Chatham-Kent police began a weapons investigation in Chatham on Friday at 1:40 p.m.

    Officers say the investigation revealed that the male youth threatened to physically harm another youth while in the possession of a knife.

    On Sunday at 9:12 a.m., the 16-year-old Chatham youth was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was held pending a bail hearing. As a result of the bail hearing, he was released by the court with conditions to his parents’ care.

    He has been charged with the following: assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering treats.

