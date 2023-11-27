The Trews announced for Caesars Windsor

Caesars Windsor has announced The Trews are set to rock The Colosseum stage in March.

The band will be in Windsor with special guest Wide Mouth Mason on Friday, March 1 at 8 p.m.

The Trews have multiple radio hits drawn from seven critically acclaimed studio albums, several EPs, a pair of live records, and a retrospective. The band is recognized for hit songs including “Highway of Heroes,” “Not Ready to Go,” and “Tired of Waiting.”

On the House of Ill Fame 20th Anniversary Tour, The Trews will be playing their Platinum-selling debut album House of Ill Fame in its entirety, in addition to more hits and fan favourites.

Wide Mouth Mason is a blues, rock and roots trio, renowned for fluid, agile musicianship, and dynamic live performances. The group has produced a decades-deep catalogue including many rock radio hits and multiple Gold records. Their latest album, Late Night Walking, released this past fall.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

Caesars Rewards members receive exclusive ticket presale benefits. Purchase your presale tickets, available at 10am on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to be the first to buy tickets before the public for The Trews. To learn more, visit the Caesars Rewards Centre.

On show nights, The Colosseum Bag Policy is in effect. For more information and details on The Colosseum policies, please visit caesarswindsor.com/shows.