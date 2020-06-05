WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board is seeking input from residents as the site selection and building design for a new Kingsville school is underway.

The new school will be K-12, replacing Kingsville District High School, Kingsville Public School and Jack Miner Public School. Students graduating from Harrow Public School will also attend high school in the new building.

The survey is available at: Kingsville K-12 Community Survey.

A brief questionnaire is asking for ideas, suggestions and comments about facilities and program areas should be included in the new school.