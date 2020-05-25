WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex public high school students will have their achievements celebrated in video graduation ceremonies.

The Greater Essex County District School Board says due to the need to maintain distance from one another during the COVID-19 emergency, a traditional graduation is not possible this year.

The Class of 2020 will still be provided the experience, but in a dramatically different format.

“Each school will be producing a video graduation including many of the familiar elements including official remarks, a valedictory address and the announcement of student awards,” said a news release form the GECDSB.

The video will be broadcast on YouTube at the time and on the day previously arranged prior to the school closures. Students and families will be receiving notification from their school as a reminder.

The distribution of diplomas and certificates will be determined at a later time at each school.