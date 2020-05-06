WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board is asking parents and guardians to share their online learning experience.

With the new distance learning model in place, the board is interested in understanding families' perspectives and experiences.

”The survey asks parents what they are finding helpful during the online learning process, what are some of the challenges families are facing and what assistance can the school board give parents,” says Dr. Jeff Hillman, superintendent of education.

Hillman tells CTV News the board’s goal is to work together to offer the best possible learning experience for students and families.

Over the past week, more than 2,500 responses have been received.

School board officials say administrators will analyze the collected data and then share the results with principals and teachers.

Hillman encourages families to continue to reach out and share their perspectives.

“If you are in need of assistance or support any kind, please be aware that the school may be closed, but our school people are open and ready and happy to assist you. So please connect through your teachers, through your administrators, through the online communications you have or pick up the phone and call the school we are here to help and support.”

The 10-question survey is available on the board's website until Friday.