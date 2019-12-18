KINGSVILLE, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board has purchased a 25.1-acre parcel of land for the new kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Kingsville.

The board made the announcement on Wednesday, three years after getting the funding approved by the province.

The province is providing GECDSB almost $2.7 million in funding to acquire a new site for the future school.

The new location will support over 1,700 students with a new, quality learning environment. This project is part of the province’s capital investment program to support students with better learning spaces.

“The funding for this land is great news for our community and the students of Greater Essex County DSB,” said MPP Rick Nicholls, MPP for Chatham–Kent–Leamington. “This investment will provide a great home for the future JK-12 school and provide new opportunities for the children of Kingsville.”

Government officials say they are working with school board partners to invest in capital projects that advance student learning.

“From modernizing our curriculum to revitalizing our classrooms and their facilities, we are investing in our students and giving them every tool to achieve their full potential,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

The new school will be located on Jasperson Drive in Kingsville.

The plan is to consolidate four schools - Harrow District High School, Kingsville District High School, Jack Minor Public School and Kingsville Public School.