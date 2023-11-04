‘The Gift of CK’ aims to rally the community to give back to those in need
Residents in Chatham-Kent are once again asked to join in on the community spirit to give back this holiday season.
The annual tradition of ‘The Gift CK’ food and toy drive will return to the municipality on Saturday, Nov. 18. The volunteer organization is rally neighbourhoods and asking them to leave donations on their door step.
“We witness many faces and stories of need in our community. Every day, we see the very real challenges of food and housing insecurity that affect our neighbours. 'The Gift' is a powerful answer to this. With every box of food, article of clothing and each toy you donate, you are not just sharing resources but weaving a tapestry of care that wraps around our community,” said Greg Simpson, volunteer and pastor at St Andrew's United Church. “This incredible initiative is a testament to the deep well of kindness that resides in Chatham-Kent, and I am continually moved by the unwavering commitment of volunteers and the generosity of CK residents.”
Organizers say the food and toy drive now stretches across the municipality thanks to volunteers operating in multiple towns and villages.
The morning of Saturday, Nov. 18, anyone with a doorstep, including businesses and other organizations, are encouraged to place non-perishable food items, hygiene products, new toys, or other essential donations outside on their stoop.
Volunteers will then head out at noon to collect the donations and ensure they get to those who need them most.
The Gift CK is still in need of volunteers, so those interested are asked to sign up online.
Businesses looking to demonstrate their corporate social responsibility are also encouraged to participate. Organizers say the Gift CK offers meaningful experiences for team building and in-kind sponsorship opportunities.
For more information, volunteer sign-ups, and sponsorship opportunities, visit TheGiftCK.ca or contact the event organizers at info@thegiftck.ca
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Egypt closed Saturday: multiple reports
The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was closed Saturday, according to multiple reports, as hundreds of Canadians and their families seek to leave the besieged Palestinian territory.
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
U.S. and Arab partners disagree on the need for a ceasefire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a UN shelter and a hospital, and Israel said the besieged enclave's Hamas rulers were 'encountering the full force' of its troops.
Average rental prices in Canada surge to records highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada continue to soar as average prices reach nine-month high in October, new report states.
Thousands attend Pro-Palestinian rally at U.S. consulate in Toronto
Another pro-Palestinian rally drew large crowds in Toronto Saturday afternoon, with thousands of people flooding the streets in the downtown core.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes including in southern Gaza
Palestinians in Gaza reported Israeli airstrikes overnight into Saturday across the besieged enclave, including explosions in the south where Israel had told civilians to seek refuge as its ground operation intensifies in northern Gaza.
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war
The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 4, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups.
Kitchener
-
Police lay impaired driving charge following crash with WRPS cruiser
A 27-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he drove through a road closed sign and struck an police officer’s vehicle.
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Kitchener hit-and-run
Police are investigating a serious early morning collision involving a pedestrian.
-
Police release photos of gas theft suspect
Police are looking for a male they say were involved in a series of gas thefts within Waterloo Region.
London
-
Fatal collision claims life of 18-year-old
Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Saturday morning.
-
Man allegedly brandishes knife at security guard
A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife while dealing with a security guard in Sarnia Saturday morning.
-
Western Mustangs Football team reaches 8th straight Yates Cup
The Western Mustangs will face the Laurier Golden Hawks in the Ontario University Athletics Football Championship.
Barrie
-
Main Street reopens two months after Penetanguishene building collapse
It's been a difficult two months for business owners and residents displaced by a building collapse in Penetanguishene, but with the rubble now cleared, a closed portion of the downtown core is now reopened.
-
Police investigating serious crash in Tiny, Ont.
OPP in Tiny Township is on scene investigating a serious crash.
-
Barrie Christmas Arts and Crafts show returns for 27th edition
Some talented crafters are helping to make Christmas shopping all the more easy for Barrie residents this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal single-vehicle crash closes Highway 101 in west Timmins
A fatal single-vehicle crash has closed Highway 101 Saturday between Waferboard Road and Government Road South in Timmins, Ont., police say.
-
‘It’s a silent city’: Ukrainian-Jewish teen escapes war zones in Ukraine and Israel, finds safety in Canada
17-year-old Yeva Korotkykh can finally rest easy in northern Ontario knowing she’s not hearing sirens, gun shots or explosions after fleeing both Ukraine and Isreal.
-
Pedestrian struck in North Bay, OPP investigating
A vehicle struck a pedestrian Saturday morning in North Bay and one person has been taken to hospital, police say.
Ottawa
-
Some Ottawa Senators players to wear neck guards in Saturday game vs. Tampa Bay
Some Ottawa Senators players will be wearing neck guards when the puck drops at the Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.
-
Andaz Hotel Ottawa seeks approval to demolish York Street building to add onto hotel
The Andaz Hotel in the ByWard Market is looking to expand, and is seeking approval to demolish a building on York Street.
-
OC Transpo reducing bus service by 74,000 hours in 2024
OC Transpo will operate 74,000 fewer hours of bus service across the city of Ottawa next year as part of an overhaul of the bus route network that the transit service says is designed to improve service along "important routes" and connections to the new Trillium Line and to commercial and employment hubs.
Toronto
-
Thousands attend Pro-Palestinian rally at U.S. consulate in Toronto
Another pro-Palestinian rally drew large crowds in Toronto Saturday afternoon, with thousands of people flooding the streets in the downtown core.
-
Man charged with murder in death of Toronto filmmaker
A man charged with indignity to a human body over the summer in connection with the death of a Toronto filmmaker is now facing a second-degree murder offence.
-
Toronto police warn drivers, pedestrians to be careful as Daylight Saving Time ends
Toronto police are asking drivers and pedestrians in the city to be extra careful as Daylight Saving Time reaches its end this weekend.
Montreal
-
Montrealers call for ceasefire in Gaza as protests erupt across Canada
Demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are taking place in 30-plus Canadian cities on Saturday, including Montreal.
-
Assaults against police in Quebec rose 9% in 2022, says association
Nearly 2,300 assaults were committed against Quebec police officers in 2022, the police directors' association (ADPQ) estimates, the majority of which occurred in Montreal.
-
65,000 Quebec teachers to launch indefinite strike Nov. 23
Some 65,000 teachers in Quebec will begin their indefinite general strike on Nov. 23 as their unions decry "suffering" among staff and "incomprehension" in government.
Atlantic
-
Man dies following ATV crash in Taxis River, N.B.
RCMP in New Brunswick say a 56-year-old man has died following an all-terrain-vehicle crash in Taxis River, N.B., on Saturday.
-
Railway reaction in Cape Breton after CN invests in long-discontinued line
Word that CN has purchased a stake in the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway which has been abandoned for nearly a decade has some wondering whether the Island portion of the line may one day be revitalized after all.
-
U.S. climate article predicts snow deficit for Maritimes for upcoming El Nino winter
A new article from the climate branch of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration of the US government correlates El Nino winters to below average snowfall for the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Freezing rain statement issued for southern Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a developing system has the potential to bring large amounts of freezing rain and snow to southern Manitoba this weekend.
-
Man charged in elderly relative’s death: Brandon Police
Brandon police have arrested a man in the death of an elderly relative Friday morning.
-
Police searching for suspect in downtown shooting
A Winnipeg woman is recovering in hospital after being shot downtown early Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier promises to protect parents rights during speech to UCP convention
Premier Danielle Smith, in a speech to her party delegates, promised to fight the feds and build Alberta, but got the loudest applause when she promised to keep parents in control of their child’s education.
-
Memorial for Making Treaty 7 founding member Troy Emery Twigg to be held Saturday at Fort Calgary
Making Treaty 7 and Native Earth Performing Arts are hosting a memorial service Saturday afternoon for Troy Emery Twigg.
-
Pre-trial hearings for Coutts protesters adjourned to December 11
The pre-trial for four men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers during the Coutts border blockade has been adjourned to December 11.
Edmonton
-
'The most Edmonton experience I've ever had': Hundreds of transit lovers show up to ride first Valley Line train
Hundreds of transit-loving Edmontonians showed up to ride the first train of the Valley Line Southeast LRT long before the crack of dawn Saturday.
-
Demonstration to disrupt traffic in Churchill Square, Ice District Saturday afternoon: police
Edmonton police issued a statement advising motorists to avoid driving around Churchill Square and the Ice District Saturday afternoon, due to a planned demonstration.
-
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
Vancouver
-
15 Wildlife Act tickets issued during B.C. road check, conservation officers say
A multi-agency road check in the Fraser Canyon last weekend led to 15 violation tickets for offences under the Wildlife act, conservation officers say.
-
Money lost to 2 recent bail scams in Chilliwack, RCMP say
Mounties in Chilliwack are warning the public after two recent cases of bail scams in their city.
-
B.C. conditions are magic for mushrooms in bumper season for fungi
Mushrooms large and small, tasty and toxic, are popping up across British Columbia this year in what experts say is a bumper season for fungi.