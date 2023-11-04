‘The Gift of CK’ aims to rally the community to give back to those in need

Residents in Chatham-Kent are once again asked to join in on the community spirit to give back this holiday season.

The annual tradition of ‘The Gift CK’ food and toy drive will return to the municipality on Saturday, Nov. 18. The volunteer organization is rally neighbourhoods and asking them to leave donations on their door step.

“We witness many faces and stories of need in our community. Every day, we see the very real challenges of food and housing insecurity that affect our neighbours. 'The Gift' is a powerful answer to this. With every box of food, article of clothing and each toy you donate, you are not just sharing resources but weaving a tapestry of care that wraps around our community,” said Greg Simpson, volunteer and pastor at St Andrew's United Church. “This incredible initiative is a testament to the deep well of kindness that resides in Chatham-Kent, and I am continually moved by the unwavering commitment of volunteers and the generosity of CK residents.”

Organizers say the food and toy drive now stretches across the municipality thanks to volunteers operating in multiple towns and villages.

The morning of Saturday, Nov. 18, anyone with a doorstep, including businesses and other organizations, are encouraged to place non-perishable food items, hygiene products, new toys, or other essential donations outside on their stoop.

Volunteers will then head out at noon to collect the donations and ensure they get to those who need them most.

The Gift CK is still in need of volunteers, so those interested are asked to sign up online.

Businesses looking to demonstrate their corporate social responsibility are also encouraged to participate. Organizers say the Gift CK offers meaningful experiences for team building and in-kind sponsorship opportunities.

For more information, volunteer sign-ups, and sponsorship opportunities, visit TheGiftCK.ca or contact the event organizers at info@thegiftck.ca