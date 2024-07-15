WINDSOR
Windsor

    • The future of three permanently closed school properties in Kingsville is up for discussion

    Town logo found at Kingsville Town Hall (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel) Town logo found at Kingsville Town Hall (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)
    Share

    The future of three permanently closed school properties in Kingsville is up for discussion at an upcoming public meeting.

    The schools are Kingsville District High School, Kingsville Public School and Jack Miner Public School.

    Town administration will present options for consideration by council – although this meeting promises to be informative, there will be no decisions made by council until a meeting in the fall.

    Information presented will include information about the required process to be followed by the school board in the sale of the properties, as well as advantages and disadvantages that the Town of Kingsville would see should it choose to purchase the properties from the school board.

    “Council identified the future use of the closed school properties as a priority, and Town Administration has been working diligently on it,” said Kingsville’s Chief Administrative Officer, John Norton. “We are ready to bring forward information to Council and engage the community.”

    Residents are welcome to attend the presentation to learn more, but also to provide comments and ask questions – it’s coming up on Monday, July 29, at 6:00 p.m. at Grovesdale Arts and Culture Centre, 103 Park Street. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING U.S. judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

    The U.S. federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defence lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News