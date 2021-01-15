WINDSOR, ONT. -- During proposed budget presentation on Wednesday evening council heard the increase would equate to an extra $117 on a yearly property tax bill for a house assessed at $173,000 or $67 increase for a house assessed at $100,000.

Much of the increase, 2.10 per cent is meant to replace aging infrastructure, improve storm sewers and deal with shoreline issues.

There’s also a proposal to set aside 0.43 per cent to address community issues as rural internet and homelessness.

As well the document lays out a plan to cover costs and lost revenue due to COVID.

Residents are invited to consultations which will be held:

Tuesday, January 19 at 12 p.m

Wednesday, January 20 at 4 p.m

Thursday, January 21 at 6 p.m

Throughout the process, information will be posted to their website.

Budget Committee Deliberations will be held online from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. beginning January 27.