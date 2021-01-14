WINDSOR, ONT -- Tecumseh town council completed their budget deliberations Wednesday with a 2021 municipal tax increase of 2.46 per cent.

For a home valued at $250,000, the increase works out to $51.00 more on a tax bill.

The 2021 business plan and budget includes an increase of nearly $1-million to the general tax levy.

It also covers major capital projects for flood mitigation, infrastructure, and road improvements.

Final approval for new budget is expected at the council meeting on Jan. 26.