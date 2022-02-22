The Black Crowes and The Trews coming to Caesars Windsor this summer
Caesars Windsor has added two more bands to their summer concert lineup.
The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker, with special guests The Trews are scheduled to hit the Colosseum stage on Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m.
More than 30 years ago, The Black Crowes released their iconic album Shake Your Money Maker. Now, they are hitting The Colosseum stage to play it in its entirety. The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker, with special guests The Trews, Tuesday, July 5 at 8pm.
Some of The Black Crowes hits include “Twice As Hard,” “Jealous Again,” “Sister Luck,” “Hard To Handle,” “She Talks To Angels” and “Remedy.”
The band toured the U.S. last summer with 37 concert dates. Their return was marked as one of the first rock n’ roll tours to hit the road since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. Limited Box Office hours will be available in April.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Caesars Windsor has only had one concert since the pandemic began – REO Speedwagon in December 2021. The casino announced shows will resume this spring as more capacity limits lift.
Other upcoming shows at Caesars Windsor: The Tenors (May 5), Avril Lavigne (May 12), Steve Martin & Martin Short (May 26), Brad Paisley (May 29), Chelsea Handler (June 18), The Black Crowes (July 5), Shinedown (July 23) and Live to Rock (July 28).
Health-care workers fired from jobs in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over their decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 numbers in the hundreds, but according to local officials, they represent just a small portion of the workforce.