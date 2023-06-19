The Australian Pink Floyd Show bringing Dark Side of the Moon anniversary tour to Windsor

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Dark Side of the Moon album, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is going on tour with a stop at Caesars Windsor.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show will hit the Colosseum stage on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

The critically acclaimed show performs the music of iconic British rock band Pink Floyd with “note-for-note perfection.” The show gave its first-ever concert in Australia in 1988 and has since performed in more than 35 countries around the world, played at Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmer’s 50th birthday celebration and have been joined on stage by Gilmore and singer and keyboardist Rick Wright.

The Dark Side of the Moon Tour will be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s acclaimed eighth studio album. The show will feature the record in its entirety along with a selection of other iconic Pink Floyd tracks.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show will bring state-of-the-art lighting and video, pinpoint lasers, huge inflatables and live sound guaranteed “to deliver a memorable live experience for audiences old and new,” to the Colosseum Stage.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23. Tickets can be purchased at caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is also open Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m. and on show days from 12 to 10 p.m.