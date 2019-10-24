WINDSOR -- Testimony has ended in a murder trial for a Leamington man, accused of murdering his wife.

Cheng Sun has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder after his wife, 46-year-old Weqiong Du-Sun, was killed in the couple's restaurant 'Break Time Corner' on June 29, 2017.

Sun, who also goes by the name of Chris, took the stand in his own defence this week.

The 53-year-old admitted to killing his wife by repeatedly striking her with a hammer.

But Sun said he did it out of self defence, because she was wielding a knife and threatened to kill him if he didn't let her return to China.

The Crown argued Sun did not mention that to the OPP in their two-hour interview at the police station.

It's a piece of evidence Sun only offered during the preliminary hearing nearly a year after the murder.

During cross examination in Windsor Superior Court on Wednesday, Sun couldn't explain why the knife he claims she used isn't seen in any photographs taken by investigators.

Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled for Monday and then deliberations by the 10 men and four women on the jury will begin.