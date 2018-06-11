

CTV Windsor





A Leamington man charged in the death of his wife is in court for a preliminary hearing.

AM800 News reports that the hearing in Ontario court in Windsor will determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial for 52-year-old Cheng Sun, who is charged with first-degree murder.

Weqiong Du-Sun, 46, was found dead at a diner at Talbot St. East and Princess St. in Leamington On June 29, 2017.

The hearing is scheduled to last three days.

There is a publication ban in place.