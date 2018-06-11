Leamington man charged in wife’s death begins preliminary hearing
OPP have launched a death investigation at a restaurant in Leamington, Ont., on Thursday, June 29, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 3:52PM EDT
A Leamington man charged in the death of his wife is in court for a preliminary hearing.
AM800 News reports that the hearing in Ontario court in Windsor will determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial for 52-year-old Cheng Sun, who is charged with first-degree murder.
Weqiong Du-Sun, 46, was found dead at a diner at Talbot St. East and Princess St. in Leamington On June 29, 2017.
The hearing is scheduled to last three days.
There is a publication ban in place.