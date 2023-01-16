Temperatures well above seasonal in Windsor-Essex
Another week of above average temperatures for this time of year in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Environment Canada predicts temperatures well above the freezing mark right to Thursday with a sharp drop to freezing on Friday and into the weekend.
Monday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 this morning
Monday Night: Cloudy. Rain beginning early this evening. Rain mixed with drizzle overnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Temperature steady near plus 2.
Tuesday: Showers. Amount 5 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 8.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 4.
Thursday: Periods of rain. High 8.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.
Saturday: Cloudy. High minus 1.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As elites arrive in Davos, conspiracy theories thrive online
The annual event in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, which opens Monday, has increasingly become a target of bizarre claims from a growing chorus of commentators who believe the forum involves a group of elites manipulating global events for their own benefit.
Trudeau to visit rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatoon today to visit a rare earths element processing plant.
Beloved former Canuck Gino Odjick dies at 52
Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, has died.
Bank of Canada to release business outlook and consumer expectations surveys today
The Bank of Canada will release its business outlook and consumer expectations surveys this morning.
Military concerned by Canada's absence from American-British-Australian security pact
There are concerns at the highest levels of the Canadian Armed Forces that this country won't have access to the same cutting-edge military technology as its closest allies because it is not part of a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.
Why did Nepal plane crash in fair weather?
Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday just before landing in Nepal's tourist city of Pokhara, the gateway to a popular hiking area in the Himalayas, after a 27-minute trip from Kathmandu.
Italy arrests No. 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run
Italy's No. 1 fugitive, convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was captured on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.
How to protect your mental health this 'Blue Monday'
The third Monday of the month, January 16, marks 'Blue Monday,' considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
A look inside one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Ottawa
A two-storey home with spectacular views in the Old Village of Rockcliffe Park is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city of Ottawa.
Kitchener
Ontario Premier Ford, Health Minister set to make joint announcement
Government sources tell The Canadian Press the province intends to unveil a multi-phase plan to start performing thousands of publicly funded surgeries in private clinics in an effort to tackle a massive backlog.
Two local hockey stars make a big impact for national U18 women’s team
Waterloo’s Caitlin Kraemer was the star of the show as Canada took the gold medal at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Östersund, Sweden — scoring four goals and setting a number of records.
‘We are not going to be scared’: Upcoming Elora, Ont. drag show will continue as planned despite online vitriol
An upcoming drag show in Elora, Ont. has been subjected to hateful online messages, prompting provincial police to attend the event out of caution.
London
120 residents displaced after fire at Sarnia retirement home
Sarnia police say all residents are safe and accounted for a fire late Sunday night at Fairwinds Lodge Retirement lodge. Emergency services were called to the scene on Michigan Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Restrictions on Wellington Street Monday
There will be temporary restrictions for traffic heading northbound on Wellington Street between York Street and Dundas Street Monday
'I desperately needed this'; Homeless appreciative of local volunteer handing out winter clothing
Donna Atkinson-Wilson has a passion for helping the homeless
Barrie
School bus cancellations and delays by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
You be the judge at the inaugural Creemore Farmers' Market Bread Contest
Samplings of homemade breads will be yours for the judging at the Creemore Farmers’ Market Bread Contest on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Ryan's Hope over capacity, searching for new space
Ryan's Hope has been at the Burton Avenue United Church since forming in 2020, but say the space they currently have is hindering their ability to help the community.
Northern Ontario
Pedestrian killed in motor vehicle collision in downtown Sudbury intersection
Greater Sudbury Police Service is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle Sunday evening.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING | Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
Ottawa firefighters use cellphone signals to find lost hikers
Ottawa firefighters used cellphone signals to help rescue two people who got lost in the South March Highlands Conservation Forest Saturday as it got dark.
-
A look inside one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Ottawa
A two-storey home with spectacular views in the Old Village of Rockcliffe Park is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city of Ottawa.
Toronto
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer's knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
-
Montreal
Man, woman found dead in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. home
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion Sunday. The SQ could not say if there were signs of violence or if the case is being investigated as a homicide.
-
WEATHER | Freezing rain expected in eastern Quebec and New Brunswick on Monday
The large southerly low-pressure system that has been affecting the Atlantic provinces since Sunday, dumping significant amounts of freezing rain in several locations, will reach several areas of New Brunswick and eastern Quebec on Monday.
Auger-Aliassime defeats fellow Canadian Pospisil at Australian Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime won the Canadian duel in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday. The 22-year-old Quebecer defeated compatriot Vasek Pospisil in four sets, including two tiebreakers.
Atlantic
Freezing rain continues in the Maritimes, power outages close schools
Wet, slippery conditions are ongoing in the Maritimes Monday morning as more freezing rain coats the region.
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
-
Dangerous offender hearing set to begin for N.S. crime figure Brian James Marriott
A court is set to begin hearing an application today to have a Nova Scotia man who was alleged to be the ringleader in the brutal beating of a fellow inmate declared a dangerous offender.
Winnipeg
One person in hospital after train collision in Southdale
A collision in Southdale involving a train has sent one person to hospital and closed down several intersections in the area Sunday afternoon, snarling traffic for hours.
Year after death of Indian family at U.S. border, those left behind try to move on
Baldev Patel cannot remember much of the last conversation he had with his son and, while the memories are fast fading, the hurt remains.
-
Calgary
Armed combat tournament brings medieval knights to Okotoks
Eight teams from across Canada and the United States competed in the ‘Canada Cup’ that saw heavy steel blades and swords clank together at the Okotoks Ag Arena on Sunday.
Large crowds celebrate Lunar New Year in Calgary's Chinatown
Thousands of people gathered in Calgary's Chinatown Saturday to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
-
1 dead in motor vehicle collision west of Fort Macleod
A 26-year-old Okotoks resident is dead and three others, including a five-year-old child, were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle collision that took place early Sunday near Fort Macleod.
Edmonton
Smith says she urged minister to consider whether COVID prosecutions could succeed
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a third version of what she discussed with justice officials over how to handle the prosecution of people charged with breaking COVID-19 health rules.
As 37 die in apartment strike, Russia seen readying long war
The death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 37, authorities said Monday, as western analysts identified signs the Kremlin was preparing for a drawn-out war in Ukraine after almost 11 months of fighting.
-
Food bank thanks Edmontonians for holiday generosity; need for donations continues
While Edmonton's Food Bank says a significant amount of donations were raised over the holiday season, the need for more help continues into 2023.
Vancouver
-
A B.C. woman alleges her elderly mother was misdiagnosed for weeks after suffering severe burns, saying she fears the 75-year-old could have died had the family had not advocated for better treatment.
-
City proposes $710K to address crime, vandalism in Vancouver's Chinatown
Vancouver council is set to vote on a plan to address crime, vandalism and graffiti in Chinatown.