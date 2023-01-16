Temperatures well above seasonal in Windsor-Essex

Another week of above average temperatures for this time of year in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada predicts temperatures well above the freezing mark right to Thursday with a sharp drop to freezing on Friday and into the weekend.

Monday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 this morning

Monday Night: Cloudy. Rain beginning early this evening. Rain mixed with drizzle overnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Tuesday: Showers. Amount 5 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 8.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

Thursday: Periods of rain. High 8.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

Saturday: Cloudy. High minus 1.