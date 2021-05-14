Advertisement
Temperatures in Windsor-Essex continue to climb
CTV Windsor Published Friday, May 14, 2021 11:00AM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 14, 2021 11:10AM EDT
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada is predicting a beautiful week ahead with temperatures in the low to mid 20s.
The forecast shows sunny skies on Friday with a High of 22 C. Low of 6 C.
The sunshine continues Saturday with a High of 23 C. UV index 8 or very high. Low of 10 C.
Clouds roll in Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C. Low 12 C.
A mix of sun and cloud for the majority of your workweek.
Monday: High of 22 C. Low of 13 C.
Tuesday: High of 25 C. Low of 13 C.
Wednesday: High of 26. Low of 15 C.
Thursday: High of 25 C.
RELATED IMAGES