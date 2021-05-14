WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada is predicting a beautiful week ahead with temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

The forecast shows sunny skies on Friday with a High of 22 C. Low of 6 C.

The sunshine continues Saturday with a High of 23 C. UV index 8 or very high. Low of 10 C.

Clouds roll in Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C. Low 12 C.

A mix of sun and cloud for the majority of your workweek.

Monday: High of 22 C. Low of 13 C.

Tuesday: High of 25 C. Low of 13 C.

Wednesday: High of 26. Low of 15 C.

Thursday: High of 25 C.