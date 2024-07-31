Teen dies due to drowning in Lakeshore

A 16 year old from Tilbury has been pronounced dead after OPP received reports of a person in distress in Lake St. Clair.

First responders were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they said they located an ‘unresponsive individual’ in the water and transported them to hospital.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, they were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation and there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Essex OPP.