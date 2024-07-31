WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Teen dies due to drowning in Lakeshore

    Lake St. Clair in Lakeshore, Ont., on Sunday, July 21, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) Lake St. Clair in Lakeshore, Ont., on Sunday, July 21, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    A 16 year old from Tilbury has been pronounced dead after OPP received reports of a person in distress in Lake St. Clair.

    First responders were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    When crews arrived, they said they located an ‘unresponsive individual’ in the water and transported them to hospital.

    Despite the efforts of medical personnel, they were pronounced dead at the hospital.

    The incident remains under investigation and there is no concern for public safety.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Essex OPP.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News