Tecumseh working to improve affordability in greenfield neighbourhoods

The Town of Tecumseh is looking to the future, working to improve affordability and expand housing choices in greenfield neighbourhoods.

In the landscape of a national housing shortage, the hope is that the result of this study will inform council on how communities could support a broader range of housing types that will allow residents to age in place, create affordable rentals, and make homeownership attainable to young people.

A discussion paper has been prepared by consultant WSP Canada, which includes information about and illustrates the variety of housing types possible for the community. The findings of the consultant will be presented at an open house on Thursday, August 15, at town council chambers from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – drop in and ask any questions, and help contribute to the future of your community.