WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Tecumseh working to improve affordability in greenfield neighbourhoods

    (Source: photovs/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: photovs/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    The Town of Tecumseh is looking to the future, working to improve affordability and expand housing choices in greenfield neighbourhoods.

    In the landscape of a national housing shortage, the hope is that the result of this study will inform council on how communities could support a broader range of housing types that will allow residents to age in place, create affordable rentals, and make homeownership attainable to young people.

    A discussion paper has been prepared by consultant WSP Canada, which includes information about and illustrates the variety of housing types possible for the community. The findings of the consultant will be presented at an open house on Thursday, August 15, at town council chambers from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – drop in and ask any questions, and help contribute to the future of your community.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News