Do you recognize this person? CKPS looking for break-in suspect

Chatham-Kent Police Service investigators are releasing photos of a suspect with hopes of identifying the person responsible for a commercial break and enter.

Police say the break-in occurred on London Road in Thamesville on Aug. 31.

If you can identify this individual or have information to assist with this investigation, please contact Const. Jared Cornish at jaredc@chatham-kent.ca. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).